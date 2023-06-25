 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona presidential demands, Jon Moxley in dad mode, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona has gone from the jailhouse to the White House. The president of the indies is flexing his muscle with some demands to make independent wrestling great again.

Jon Moxley is such an ornery fellow in AEW that it is amusing to see him out in real life situations, such as being in dad mode.

Mickie James received chiropractic treatment. The good part was her horse’s reactions to all the snap, crackle, and popping.

Angel Garza bathes in style, with a glass of champagne and a rubber ducky.

Big E chowed down on Detroit style pizza. If you’re not interested in pizza making, just check out the first few seconds of Big E taking a bite.

BOOGS!

Nia Jax is living her life.

Xia Li was cruising down the bicycle path when she crashed. The video feels like a roller coaster ride.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor aims to make money any way he can.

We’ll close with Batmanhausen artwork.

What do you think Danhausen’s noise of choice would be in Batman fight scenes? BLURP!

