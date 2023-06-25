Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona presidential demands, Jon Moxley in dad mode, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona has gone from the jailhouse to the White House. The president of the indies is flexing his muscle with some demands to make independent wrestling great again.

I’ve been elected President of Independent Wrestling!



Thank you for your votes!@stephdelander & I promise to make some serious changes!



We love you all!



Let’s MAKE INDEPENDENT WRESTLING GREAT AGAIN!



: @SHOOT_HARRY pic.twitter.com/CtsHeRpPQp — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 19, 2023

Jon Moxley is such an ornery fellow in AEW that it is amusing to see him out in real life situations, such as being in dad mode.

Mickie James received chiropractic treatment. The good part was her horse’s reactions to all the snap, crackle, and popping.

Angel Garza bathes in style, with a glass of champagne and a rubber ducky.

Big E chowed down on Detroit style pizza. If you’re not interested in pizza making, just check out the first few seconds of Big E taking a bite.

BOOGS!

Nia Jax is living her life.

I’m done wearing bras! Let these girls hang — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) June 17, 2023

Xia Li was cruising down the bicycle path when she crashed. The video feels like a roller coaster ride.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor aims to make money any way he can.

KICK MY ASS TO IMPRESS YOUR ROSTER



Are you tired of other wrestlers rightfully thinking your a pussy? Well for just a small $$ you can prove them wrong and show your badass. Just set up a time and place for me to come harass the locker room and BAM you come in and rock my shit. pic.twitter.com/SihlkIgKOH — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) June 15, 2023

We’ll close with Batmanhausen artwork.

What do you think Danhausen’s noise of choice would be in Batman fight scenes? BLURP!