Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona cleared of murder charges, Big E’s new best friend, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Great news for Matt Cardona. He was cleared of charges accusing him of murdering Zack Ryder. Cardona was brought in front of the judge for Law & Order: Pro Wrestling.

Big E made a new best friend in Pablo, the Michigan Panthers mascot. Sound on for this wholesome video to hear Big E hoot with glee.

Speaking of friends, Edge has a pal in Pickles.

Finn Balor’s cat has the same expression as Edge’s dog.

Darby Allin visited a waterfall. You know how this is going to go. Jump!

BOOGS! This week’s entry from Rick Boogs is less about the video and more about the text. The master of muscle wrote a poetic ode to pumping iron at the Lexington Athletic Club gym.

John Silver was hungry for a meaty sandwich, and the Japan branch of AEW social media was there to document the meal. The translated tweet states, “It’s about time for lunch. A popular sandwich corner for catering. The recipe of John Silver who just celebrated his birthday on June 4th, goes by the name of “Meat Man”. The turkey, roast beef, ham and chunky meat are layered, and plenty of mayonnaise is the point.”

Steph de Lander is a Stormtrooper’s dream.

Tay Melo is cracking fitness mom jokes. The caption adds context for the chuckle, “When they see you from behind vs when you turn around.”

John Morrison is up to his slick tricks.

Johnny West By Gawd practicing the #HatTrick in the parking lot pic.twitter.com/kpFC1i4AAB — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) June 18, 2023

Hmm, Ryback noted interesting trends on his Twitter machine.

Last on the list is Renee Paquette getting buck wild. I’m not going to spoil what she says. Just watch the final 10 seconds of this video.

The WrestleAunts @RJCity1 & @ReneePaquette are in Washington DC to give you the rundown on TONIGHT's epic #AEWDynamite LIVE from the @CapitalOneArena at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/sxiUeYZ7CG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2023

That’s a wrap. Have a popping day.