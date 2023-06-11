Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona arrested for killing Zack Ryder, Renee Paquette sniffing bacon, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

The strange saga of Zack Ryder continues. After Matt Cardona brought back the Z True Long Island Story to blow Ryder up in a limousine, Ryder’s funeral was attended by the Rydertaker. Now, Cardona was arrested on accusations of killing Ryder.

Renee Paquette is back with another recipe. This time, she sniffed bacon making a pasta dish.

May you have the kind of joy in your life that Big E expresses while riding a bicycle. The video is a little long hyping up Detroit activities, but the bike jubilation is at the beginning.

There’s something oddly wholesome about Stone Cold Steve Austin tending to his chickens to a Megadeath song.

Andrade is a dolphin whisperer.

As part of Matt Hardy’s contract control over Ethan Page, All Ego did the Jeff Hardy dance at a weekend house show.

Don’t let @OfficialEGO fool you.. He’s living his best life with me as his benevolent boss. #AEWHouseRules pic.twitter.com/lsjUAITucE — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 5, 2023

Mojo Rawley got a little overzealous dancing with Nia Jax.

Brain Cage is available for wedding beatdown bookings (full video).

This past weekends special booking shenanigans......guess I got a new booking selection in my bio going fwd pic.twitter.com/RJEy08e4ct — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) June 8, 2023

When researching Hiroshi Tanahashi’s upcoming appearance at the Impact and NJPW crossover show, Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls, I noticed this comical image on Tanahashi’s Twitter banner.

We’ll close with BOOGS! Sticky Ricky poetically described a dietary path to muscular plumpness.

I wonder if Tanahashi was following Boogs’ advice.