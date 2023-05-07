Tweets of the Week: The Rock falls off, Braun Strowman’s best friend Sasquatch, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Start off with yucking it up at the Rock falling off a hammock. I don’t think he spilled a drop of his Zoa beverage.

Braun Strowman and Sasquatch became best friends.

Kurt Angle had the fight of his life for the last sip of American Dream Cookies and Cream protein.

Prior to the Firm Deletion, Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway chatted with what was allegedly Morgan Freeman. Profanity warning on the language.

We got the chance to sit with the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/YufcjRBggh — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) May 4, 2023

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar at Backlash. Brandi Rhodes was proud of her husband for not bleeding his own blood.

My husband is covered in blood and it's not his. Praise Him #wwebacklash — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 7, 2023

BOOGS! Professor Sticky Ricky blasted his pump with science in the caption.

Big E was fired up for the t-shirt gun, but pop went the weasel.

Alisha Edwards put together a silly little May the 4th Star Wars Q&A with other Impact wrestlers. Come for KiLynn King’s analysis of spacecrafts and stay for Zicky Dice making Wookiee sounds.

Shayna Baszler celebrated May the 4th with a Darth Vader helmet and dog kisses by recreating a dramatic Star Wars scene.

We’ll close with Baron Corbin cooking the meats.

Beef time.