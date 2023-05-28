Tweets of the Week: Cardona brings back Zack Ryder, Killer Kross & Scarlett on the Slingshot, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona brought back Zack Ryder for a special edition of Z True Long Island Story. He was joined by Persia (Steph De Lander), and explosive hijinx ensued. Curse word warning on the audio, if you’re watching this at work.

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux took a ride on the Slingshot. For context, Kross commented, “She’s asked me to go on this ride for many years and I always said NOPE. Today I decided to finally give in. Gotta live a little bit.”

Miro is ready for the debut of AEW Collision on June 17. The Redeemer is the top of the West, always cool, he’s the best.

Ryback is also ready for Collision.

John Morrison is auditioning for the live-action SpongeBob SquarePants with his starfish exercises.

Ricky Starks is bringing a little class to this joint with an art film.

There is no fire like passion pic.twitter.com/H4NM8YrNME — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) May 6, 2023

Back to the goofiness. Here is RJ City smelling Juice Robinson’s armpit.

How does Juice Robinson smell? Find out on the latest Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1

Watch the new episode RIGHT NOW!

▶️ https://t.co/6SrES2Itwr pic.twitter.com/eWzqeuImUR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2023

Context from Hey! EW is City opining that Juice Robinson looks like he smells bad, so they busted that myth.

Jack Evans is asking the important questions.

So i have a question about #Rust I started out with the intention of being a berry farmer and I have now commited multiple homicides, own a human skull and murdered my neighbor in their sleep built a knife from their bone and ate their flesh.

Is this normal player progression? — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) May 24, 2023

Baron Corbin is cooking up more meats.

The rest of the list is Cardona centric. Loving wife Chelsea Green posted multiple photos of Cardona sleeping as a way to honor his birthday. Click through to see the Deathmatch King snoozing with the family pets.

The conversation of this next clip is irrelevant, albeit amusing. The real focus is Cardona’s tan compared to the pasty complexion of his companions. Language warning on the audio.

Last is Cardona taking De Lander to Outback Steakhouse for Australian cuisine.

Its safe to say that @TheMattCardona doesn’t understand Australian culture… but he’s trying@stephdelander at least gets some tasty drinks out of the deal



Watch their new adventure as they head to @Outback



pic.twitter.com/GFkBjEfPMU — The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) May 18, 2023

The most surprising thing in that video is Cardona revealing he has never seen Crocodile Dundee.