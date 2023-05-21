It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with the world of high fashion. Mojo Rawley posed the question of who did it better. Click through the second photo to see Mercedes Moné in style for the comparison.

The next matchup is Matt Cardona versus a racoon. It appears that he caught the animal by accident and wanted to let it out of the cage.

Jon Moxley didn’t miss out on daddy daughter time just because he had a few scrapes on his back from the steel cage match against Kenny Omega.

Renee Paquette keeps Mox well fed. Here is her breakfast casserole recipe. At least watch the first few seconds of Renee’s reaction to bacon grease popping.

Steve Austin is having a little disagreement with his dog. Cali 3:16 says those paper towels are hers. Stone Cold says otherwise.

BOOGS! Rocky Balboa ain’t got nothing on this beach workout montage from Sticky Ricky.

Keith Lee passed along a nice message for Mother’s Day.

Happy Mother's Day to the worthy ones!! Make sure you kiss your Moms just like this... pic.twitter.com/jtiNQtRuAR — Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) May 14, 2023

John Morrison may not nab the role of Johnny Cage in the next Mortal Kombat film, so it looks like he has his eye on Goro with all these extra arms.

La Gira #LuchandoPorMéxico tiene un lugar para que lo puedas seguir disfrutando.



Nos vemos HOY a partir de las 6PM por @ClaroSports pic.twitter.com/sUMEo1urI7 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) May 19, 2023

Caption contest for this photo of Effy and Mance Warner.

Baron Corbin is the beef master.

We’ll close with more hijinks from Matt Cardona and Steph de Lander. Last week, Cardona showed de Lander the marvels of Star Wars. Now, it was de Lander’s turn to take Cardona on a trip in the wilderness.

Crikey!