Tweets of the Week: Big E mascot love, MJF insulting the English, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
We’ll start with Big E showing love to the Michigan Panthers mascot.
MJF hyped All In at Wembley Stadium as only he can, with insults for the English crowd.
#AEW World champion @The_MJF sounds thrilled as he always does.
Our highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th! Do not miss out on this historic event!
https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq
Steve Austin is always up for a beer bash.
Stone Cold Steve Austin had a couple beers at Fuel Bar last night
Sheamus is a good sport on his Celtic Warrior Workouts videos. The latest example is some crazy core exercise as advised by Sonya Deville.
Mercedes Moné worked the gas mask as a fashion accessory.
BOOGS! This bamboo gimmick feels like a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie workout if JCVD was a powerlifter.
Rush made an amusing adjustment to his catchphrase while on horseback.
NOTHING HAPPENS UNLESS I SAY SO.
#ToroBlanco
#AEW #LFI #NopasaNothing
Dr. Wagner Jr. is looking good posing in front of an ‘out of order’ bathroom stall.
#NuevaFotoDePerfil pic.twitter.com/N2oaegFzCu— Dr. Wagner Jr (@WagnerJrOficial) May 7, 2023
Alexander Hammerstone took his training to new levels.
Blew my pants out halfway through my workout….. not a valid excuse to end the session pic.twitter.com/xLLj3kZI5L— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) May 9, 2023
John Morrison is out here cheesing for the camera.
We’ll close with Matt Cardona explaining the wonders of Star Wars to Steph de Lander.
If @stephdelander is gonna be my heater, she needs to love @starwars!
I brought her to #GalaxysEdge at @WaltDisneyWorld!#MayThe4thBeWithYou
: @SHOOT_HARRY
Blue Milk and Fuzzy Tauntauns for all!
