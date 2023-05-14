 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: Big E mascot love, MJF insulting the English, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with Big E showing love to the Michigan Panthers mascot.

MJF hyped All In at Wembley Stadium as only he can, with insults for the English crowd.

Steve Austin is always up for a beer bash.

Sheamus is a good sport on his Celtic Warrior Workouts videos. The latest example is some crazy core exercise as advised by Sonya Deville.

Mercedes Moné worked the gas mask as a fashion accessory.

BOOGS! This bamboo gimmick feels like a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie workout if JCVD was a powerlifter.

Rush made an amusing adjustment to his catchphrase while on horseback.

Dr. Wagner Jr. is looking good posing in front of an ‘out of order’ bathroom stall.

Alexander Hammerstone took his training to new levels.

John Morrison is out here cheesing for the camera.

We’ll close with Matt Cardona explaining the wonders of Star Wars to Steph de Lander.

Blue Milk and Fuzzy Tauntauns for all!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats