Tweets of the Week: Big E mascot love, MJF insulting the English, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with Big E showing love to the Michigan Panthers mascot.

MJF hyped All In at Wembley Stadium as only he can, with insults for the English crowd.

#AEW World champion @The_MJF sounds thrilled as he always does.

Our highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th! Do not miss out on this historic event!

https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/MW5yg26cC0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 8, 2023

Steve Austin is always up for a beer bash.

Stone Cold Steve Austin had a couple beers at Fuel Bar last night pic.twitter.com/5YEx3EIhEy — Las Vegas Locally (@LasVegasLocally) May 10, 2023

Sheamus is a good sport on his Celtic Warrior Workouts videos. The latest example is some crazy core exercise as advised by Sonya Deville.

Mercedes Moné worked the gas mask as a fashion accessory.

BOOGS! This bamboo gimmick feels like a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie workout if JCVD was a powerlifter.

Rush made an amusing adjustment to his catchphrase while on horseback.

Dr. Wagner Jr. is looking good posing in front of an ‘out of order’ bathroom stall.

Alexander Hammerstone took his training to new levels.

Blew my pants out halfway through my workout….. not a valid excuse to end the session pic.twitter.com/xLLj3kZI5L — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) May 9, 2023

John Morrison is out here cheesing for the camera.

We’ll close with Matt Cardona explaining the wonders of Star Wars to Steph de Lander.

Blue Milk and Fuzzy Tauntauns for all!