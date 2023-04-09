Tweets of the Week: CM Punk’s gift to Danhausen, Baron Corbin’s succulent meats, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

CM Punk can be a swell guy at times. Case in point is Danhausen spilling the beans that Punk gifted him a collectible Spider-Man comic book when the very nice, very evil one was down in the dumps.

Baron Corbin is back with succulent meats.

Beth Phoenix got funky with her dance grooves during Edge’s entrance at WrestleMania.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair soaked in the island vibes of Hawaii. It looks like Charlotte’s abs didn’t get the memo that they are on vacation.

thank you for my biiiiiiirthday surprise ♈️ #AriesSeason pic.twitter.com/eXdD9aTsNP — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 5, 2023

A couple of Long Island heroes palling around. We need a comedy sitcom starring Mick Foley and MJF.

Message from Mick:



The mutual joy was palpable when Mick met up with @The_MJF at #SquaredCircleExpo in #Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/Sh3ZqVgUBR — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) April 8, 2023

FTR were confident in victory over the Gunns, so they already had celebratory refreshments on hand to cherish winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

7 ⭐️ FTR

10X Top Guys

1 Legacy



New AEW World Tag Team Champions pic.twitter.com/ECZoCCvO65 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 7, 2023

BOOGS! Nothing like an impromptu muscle flex with Norwegian champion Knut Øines to get the blood flowing.

Nick Comoroto is too large to fit in the lat machine.

Crunch fitness is trying to discriminate against us. pic.twitter.com/jUQi7Yq346 — Nick Comoroto (@Mr_Freakbeast) February 28, 2023

Music break with Vampiro strumming the guitar.

Nick Gage handing a pizza cutter to Maki Itoh has been immortalized in Lego art by Astrid.

Matt Cardona has just the right hat for the Indiana Jones ride.

Last on the list is Kofi Kingston getting stitches taken out of his ankle. This video isn’t graphic, but it’s also not the type of thing everyone will enjoy. You’re not missing anything if you skip it.

Kingston is one step closer to returning. Start the countdown clock.