Tweets of the Week: BOOGS & Elias emotional friendship, The Rock’s breakfast guests, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Rick Boogs and Elias are becoming fast friends. This emotional video may touch your heart.

The Rock had some breakfast guests. Be sure to read the caption for extra humor.

Finn Balor grooved with a few dance steps alongside Vero Rodriguez.

BOOGS! With a hearty serving of grunts.

Braun Strowman is becoming a cyborg.

Matt Cardona cuddled with Dude the doodle dog.

Dude has a much happier expression when cuddled by Chelsea Green.

Brian Pillman Jr.’s hair is reaching epic levels.

Jose The Assistant is throwing bakery heat at Hijo del Vikingo.

Lance Storm has a good point here.

Never doubt the evil John Morrison is capable of.

If anyone needs a new ringtone, Luchablog shared a perfect choice clipped from lucha libre commentary.

We’ll close with Carmella’s routine to blast ass.

Get that big bad booty pump.

