Tweets of the Week: BOOGS & Elias emotional friendship, The Rock’s breakfast guests, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Rick Boogs and Elias are becoming fast friends. This emotional video may touch your heart.

The Rock had some breakfast guests. Be sure to read the caption for extra humor.

Finn Balor grooved with a few dance steps alongside Vero Rodriguez.

BOOGS! With a hearty serving of grunts.

Braun Strowman is becoming a cyborg.

Matt Cardona cuddled with Dude the doodle dog.

Dude has a much happier expression when cuddled by Chelsea Green.

Brian Pillman Jr.’s hair is reaching epic levels.

Another weekend on the road! Headed to Appleton, Wisconsin!!! pic.twitter.com/i78QbjefM8 — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) April 28, 2023

Jose The Assistant is throwing bakery heat at Hijo del Vikingo.

Hijo del Panadero.



Croissant ass lookin mf, leggo my Eggo lookin ass.



This isn’t over, PERRO.#AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/ZKrZ5XAg2b — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) April 23, 2023

Lance Storm has a good point here.

I saw this pic and my first thought was: They had a leather cap for Bobby too but he took 1 look and just said, No! He was “The Brain” for a reason. pic.twitter.com/eNde5z64lO — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 25, 2023

Never doubt the evil John Morrison is capable of.

John Morrison also blew a dog whistle to incapacitate a dog wrestler and then crushed it from the sky. pic.twitter.com/Df1KHeXhG6 — EFFY (@EFFYlives) April 16, 2023

If anyone needs a new ringtone, Luchablog shared a perfect choice clipped from lucha libre commentary.

maybe don't have your volume all the way up for this one pic.twitter.com/D4XGr329fP — luchablog (@luchablog) April 26, 2023

We’ll close with Carmella’s routine to blast ass.

Get that big bad booty pump.