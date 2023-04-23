Tweets of the Week: Mercedes Moné visits Buddhist temple, Big E at Family Feud, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with a moment of tranquility for Mercedes Moné visiting the Kobo-ji Temple in Mita, Tokyo.

Big E is making the game show circuit. His latest appearance was on Family Feud. The man oozed sensuality.

Bayley is living with a cheetah named Kyro.

MJF and Sammy Guevara have taken their friendship to the next level as cat dads.

Guess who had their first play date today?!?!? pic.twitter.com/oHY2OEj8am — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 21, 2023

BOOGS! The modern Renaissance man took a break from lifting weights to jam on the bass guitar.

Check out Ricochet’s one-armed golf swing.

Emma shared highlights of her vacation in Costa Rica.

Sammy Guevara has made quite the journey in his wrestling career.

The same for Steve Maclin. The YouTube gimmick recommended this double underhook suplex clip from nine years ago. Take a peak at who was taking bumps in the instructional video.

Maclin went from suplex model to Impact world champion.