It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
Andrade and Charlotte Flair know how to style and profile on the Hall of Fame gold carpet.
Congratulations to Jordynne Grace on her bodybuilding success at the Tri City Classic national qualifier.
Congrats to @JordynneGrace for placing FIRST in true novice, the women's physique open, and overall women's physique at the National Qualifier Tri City Classic! pic.twitter.com/ddL4qB8J0w— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 2, 2023
The Rock misunderstood this reptile’s name.
Brandi Rhodes is impressive on the yoga mat.
Breathe pic.twitter.com/Vp0iJ0MBdP— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 30, 2023
BOOGS! Even the softer side of Rick Boogs is still loud.
Hikaru Shida’s cat has a funny way of sitting.
This is how Ruta was watching me dying like a hundred #WoLong #ウォーロン #YouTube #SHIDAtube https://t.co/2NpBjYCWYo pic.twitter.com/ewGrnflmTW— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) April 1, 2023
Ryback had a special visitor during his fan session.
So great seeing and meeting so many great fans today and looking forward to the weekend here! @realboogey pic.twitter.com/4RnwLSprrc— RYBACK (@Ryback) April 1, 2023
Nick Comoroto suffered a black eye in the ring. That leads to the phrasing of this tweet.
Gargantuan one eyed monster exposes itself to the public #Freakbeast #AEW #AEWRevolution @AEW @AEWonTV pic.twitter.com/IjPhCC14Nj— Nick Comoroto (@Mr_Freakbeast) March 3, 2023
John Morrison is defying the laws of physics.
Check out Chick Donovan as a 76-year-old body guy.
TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT— Create A Pro NY (@CreateAPro) April 1, 2023
Former American Wrestling Association competitor Chick Donovan makes his Create A Pro debut on 5/13 at #CAPHomecoming
Who do you want to see the 76 year old wrestling veteran go up against?
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE https://t.co/qhfniM5mCU pic.twitter.com/xKpJp5LpYd
We’ll close with Renee Paquette cooking peanut butter and jelly chicken. Come for Renee’s sound effects, and stay for the cameo from Jon Moxley.
Are you going to give that recipe a try?
Loading comments...