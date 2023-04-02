It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair know how to style and profile on the Hall of Fame gold carpet.

Congratulations to Jordynne Grace on her bodybuilding success at the Tri City Classic national qualifier.

Congrats to @JordynneGrace for placing FIRST in true novice, the women's physique open, and overall women's physique at the National Qualifier Tri City Classic! pic.twitter.com/ddL4qB8J0w — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 2, 2023

The Rock misunderstood this reptile’s name.

Brandi Rhodes is impressive on the yoga mat.

BOOGS! Even the softer side of Rick Boogs is still loud.

Hikaru Shida’s cat has a funny way of sitting.

Ryback had a special visitor during his fan session.

So great seeing and meeting so many great fans today and looking forward to the weekend here! @realboogey pic.twitter.com/4RnwLSprrc — RYBACK (@Ryback) April 1, 2023

Nick Comoroto suffered a black eye in the ring. That leads to the phrasing of this tweet.

John Morrison is defying the laws of physics.

Check out Chick Donovan as a 76-year-old body guy.

TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT



Former American Wrestling Association competitor Chick Donovan makes his Create A Pro debut on 5/13 at #CAPHomecoming



Who do you want to see the 76 year old wrestling veteran go up against?



GET YOUR TICKETS HERE https://t.co/qhfniM5mCU pic.twitter.com/xKpJp5LpYd — Create A Pro NY (@CreateAPro) April 1, 2023

We’ll close with Renee Paquette cooking peanut butter and jelly chicken. Come for Renee’s sound effects, and stay for the cameo from Jon Moxley.

Are you going to give that recipe a try?