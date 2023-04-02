 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Andrade & Charlotte Flair styling, Jordynne Grace wins bodybuilding contest, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair know how to style and profile on the Hall of Fame gold carpet.

Congratulations to Jordynne Grace on her bodybuilding success at the Tri City Classic national qualifier.

The Rock misunderstood this reptile’s name.

Brandi Rhodes is impressive on the yoga mat.

BOOGS! Even the softer side of Rick Boogs is still loud.

Hikaru Shida’s cat has a funny way of sitting.

Ryback had a special visitor during his fan session.

Nick Comoroto suffered a black eye in the ring. That leads to the phrasing of this tweet.

John Morrison is defying the laws of physics.

Check out Chick Donovan as a 76-year-old body guy.

We’ll close with Renee Paquette cooking peanut butter and jelly chicken. Come for Renee’s sound effects, and stay for the cameo from Jon Moxley.

Are you going to give that recipe a try?

