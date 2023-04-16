It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Ric Flair is till out there styling and profiling, as if there was ever any doubt. The Nature Boy showed TikTok dancer Montana Tucker his groove with a woo.

Braun Strowman pulled a muscleman feat by pulling a semi-trailer truck.

Edge and Beth Phoenix welcomed a new pup named Odin to the family.

Jon Moxley is photogenic.

Danhausen and Moxley must have the same photographer.

Asuka will haunt your dreams.

BOOGS! Even younger Boogs was a iron stallion.

Brian Cage never met a mirror he didn’t like. I’d prefer to imagine this pose session was at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

I don’t know the context of this idea from Mance Warner, but Tony Schiavone singing K-Ci & JoJo sounds good to me. Fire up the music for Tone-Schi & TazTaz.

I was hoping @tonyschiavone24 started singing kc and jojo on the latest episode — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) April 13, 2023

Speaking of weird context, raw meat was not allowed at this past AAW show.

ATTENTION FANS IN ATTENDANCE at #AAWFIRE!



For tonight’s Fans Bring the Weapons Match between @mhartenbower & @LeviEverett5 the following items will not be allowed:



- Glass

- Light Tubes

- Knives

- Raw Meat



Anything else deemed unusable will be held at the door.



Thanks! pic.twitter.com/6AW75AD2eN — AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) April 14, 2023

We’ll close with the flashback of the week to the Human Tornado scoring creative offense.

Jam on it.