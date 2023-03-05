It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

DDP with the Diamond Cutter on Predator was not something I expected to see in 2023. All with a shirtless John Morrison. Professional wrestling is the best.

For some reason losing my shirt & hitting a solid Tropic Thunder pose felt like the thing to do when @RealDDP hit his finish on The Predator @StocktonCon was an amazing event!

To all who attended thank you for making it such a fun weekend‼️ pic.twitter.com/rLrlWFnnCD — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 27, 2023

Speaking of Morrison, enjoy the dancing Iron Sheik doll in promotion of Morrison’s short film, The Iron Sheik Massacre.

I MAKE THE JABRONIS ALL OVER THE EARTH HUMBLE NOW I MAKE IT TO THE BIG SCREEN IN MY NEW MOVIE THE SHEIK MASSACRE. PREMIERE IN THE HOLLYWOOD FOR INTELLIGENT GOLDEN STATE FILM FESTIVAL TOMORROW NIGHT AT 9:30 pic.twitter.com/VQyNNeWoRt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 27, 2023

Emma has traveled all over the world. Her latest adventure was staying in an ice hotel.

Tay Melo has unique Cheeto eating techniques.

Miz pulled a fast one on Maryse.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are bros banging bros.

Language warning on this next video from Stokely Hathaway. I’m not even going to tell you what it is about. The absurdity is best kept a surprise.

I was about to fight bro over the disrespect before he walked away. pic.twitter.com/PKW4ir4sLl — ️ig Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) February 27, 2023

The Rock destroyed pancakes on cheat day. That’s nothing unusual for him. The reason to share this video is The Rock’s commentary.

Alexander Hammerstone shows what putting in the work can do.

15 years of day in day out pic.twitter.com/1pqM2ZoXDR — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) March 4, 2023

Dynasty bro MJF would make Hammerman proud in preparation for the 60-minute Iron Man match against Bryan Danielson at Revolution.

BOOGS! This muscleman music video is like something you would see on those 80’s dating game shows.

Boogs is hot and ready. Take a lick of his ice cream cone.