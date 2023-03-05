 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: DDP Diamond Cutter on Predator, Iron Sheik dancing doll, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

DDP with the Diamond Cutter on Predator was not something I expected to see in 2023. All with a shirtless John Morrison. Professional wrestling is the best.

Speaking of Morrison, enjoy the dancing Iron Sheik doll in promotion of Morrison’s short film, The Iron Sheik Massacre.

Emma has traveled all over the world. Her latest adventure was staying in an ice hotel.

Tay Melo has unique Cheeto eating techniques.

Miz pulled a fast one on Maryse.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are bros banging bros.

Language warning on this next video from Stokely Hathaway. I’m not even going to tell you what it is about. The absurdity is best kept a surprise.

The Rock destroyed pancakes on cheat day. That’s nothing unusual for him. The reason to share this video is The Rock’s commentary.

Alexander Hammerstone shows what putting in the work can do.

Dynasty bro MJF would make Hammerman proud in preparation for the 60-minute Iron Man match against Bryan Danielson at Revolution.

BOOGS! This muscleman music video is like something you would see on those 80’s dating game shows.

Boogs is hot and ready. Take a lick of his ice cream cone.

