Tweets of the Week: Renee Paquette’s anchovy popcorn, Bayley star treatment, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with a snack. Renee Paquette has a recipe for anchovy popcorn. Yes, you read that right. The video is a little long for the purposes of Tweets of the Week, but it is interesting. There is also a cat in dangerous proximity of ruining the cooking session by eating the anchovies.

Bayley is treated like a star.

Otis was pampered as well.

This teaser trailer from NJPW is the best.

Interesting travel review from Brian Cage.

Kansas City airport has the nicest bathrooms I've ever seen — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) March 22, 2023

Danhausen has corrupted the mind of Colten Gunn’s grandma.

hey @DanhausenAD i know you had surgery and while you’re sitting in your bed recovering, I want you to think about what you’ve done…torn my family apart pic.twitter.com/HPCmhzpsNd — colten gunn (@coltengunn) March 19, 2023

BOOGS! Ass blasting like a champion.

Brandi Rhodes benches with donut plates.

Finally put the bon bons down and benched my highest weight yet! (I've had both a clavicle and rotator cuff injury- one on each side so this is bonkers to me! Lots of PT and training - shocked myself! @BradKolowichJr knew I could do it though ) and yes I bench donut plates pic.twitter.com/8vnuNLyxqe — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 21, 2023

Dr. Wagner Jr. chose an odd photo for his profile pic. Cheeks ahoy.

Tom Lawlor is a connoisseur of lower body development.

Can I show up at the booth if we aren’t friends but I think you’ve got great hamstrings and a set of glutes that won’t quit? https://t.co/TKzrBOqtIE — FILTHY Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) March 20, 2023

Velvet Sky has her dancing boots on.

We’ll close with a dose of cuteness from Prince Presley, courtesy of Taya Valkyrie.

Mark Sterling better watch his back for a hot turd attack.