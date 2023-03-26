Tweets of the Week: Renee Paquette’s anchovy popcorn, Bayley star treatment, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
We’ll start with a snack. Renee Paquette has a recipe for anchovy popcorn. Yes, you read that right. The video is a little long for the purposes of Tweets of the Week, but it is interesting. There is also a cat in dangerous proximity of ruining the cooking session by eating the anchovies.
Bayley is treated like a star.
Otis was pampered as well.
This teaser trailer from NJPW is the best.
?#njpw pic.twitter.com/jRQRIC9mjh— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 21, 2023
Interesting travel review from Brian Cage.
Kansas City airport has the nicest bathrooms I've ever seen— Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) March 22, 2023
Danhausen has corrupted the mind of Colten Gunn’s grandma.
hey @DanhausenAD i know you had surgery and while you’re sitting in your bed recovering, I want you to think about what you’ve done…torn my family apart pic.twitter.com/HPCmhzpsNd— colten gunn (@coltengunn) March 19, 2023
BOOGS! Ass blasting like a champion.
Brandi Rhodes benches with donut plates.
Finally put the bon bons down and benched my highest weight yet! (I've had both a clavicle and rotator cuff injury- one on each side so this is bonkers to me! Lots of PT and training - shocked myself! @BradKolowichJr knew I could do it though ) and yes I bench donut plates pic.twitter.com/8vnuNLyxqe— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 21, 2023
Dr. Wagner Jr. chose an odd photo for his profile pic. Cheeks ahoy.
#NuevaFotoDePerfil pic.twitter.com/lgmeGUmaGa— Dr. Wagner Jr (@WagnerJrOficial) March 15, 2023
Tom Lawlor is a connoisseur of lower body development.
Can I show up at the booth if we aren’t friends but I think you’ve got great hamstrings and a set of glutes that won’t quit? https://t.co/TKzrBOqtIE— FILTHY Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) March 20, 2023
Velvet Sky has her dancing boots on.
We’ll close with a dose of cuteness from Prince Presley, courtesy of Taya Valkyrie.
☕️ The best breakfast date @The_Prince_P pic.twitter.com/Kf8DRrMr5P— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) March 15, 2023
Mark Sterling better watch his back for a hot turd attack.
