Tweets of the Week: Renee Paquette’s anchovy popcorn, Bayley star treatment, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with a snack. Renee Paquette has a recipe for anchovy popcorn. Yes, you read that right. The video is a little long for the purposes of Tweets of the Week, but it is interesting. There is also a cat in dangerous proximity of ruining the cooking session by eating the anchovies.

Bayley is treated like a star.

Otis was pampered as well.

This teaser trailer from NJPW is the best.

Interesting travel review from Brian Cage.

Danhausen has corrupted the mind of Colten Gunn’s grandma.

BOOGS! Ass blasting like a champion.

Brandi Rhodes benches with donut plates.

Dr. Wagner Jr. chose an odd photo for his profile pic. Cheeks ahoy.

Tom Lawlor is a connoisseur of lower body development.

Velvet Sky has her dancing boots on.

We’ll close with a dose of cuteness from Prince Presley, courtesy of Taya Valkyrie.

Mark Sterling better watch his back for a hot turd attack.

