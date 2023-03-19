Tweets of the Week: Charlotte Flair extreme sit-ups, Matt Cardona kissing Brian Myers, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with Charlotte Flair taking sit-ups to the extreme.

Matt Cardona and Brian Myers thought they had John Morrison in a pickle. Instead, Cardona and Myers embraced in a kiss.

Major Players have a Major Moment @TheRealMorrison brought @TheMattCardona & @Myers_Wrestling closer together than they’ve ever been#WSW2023 pic.twitter.com/rW8MY7mFVW — The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) March 13, 2023

It looks like Cody Rhodes was a fan of that smooch.

Sound the alarm. Taya Valkyrie’s dog broke out of prison. This short film is to promote Prince Presley’s return to professional wrestling at Guy Steele’s Early Morning Show during WrestleMania week.

HE'S BACK pic.twitter.com/7YKUzzF9O3 — Early Morning Guy Steele (@EarlySteel) March 17, 2023

That show will be hosted by Taya Valkyrie.

BREAKING NEWS



Taya Valkyrie is heading to......... pic.twitter.com/RxQmV9FFwE — Early Morning Guy Steele (@EarlySteel) March 14, 2023

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Killer Kross family.

At first glance, I thought this was a photo of saggy boobs from Kofi Kingston.

BOOGS!

Standard pull-ups are no sweat for Mojo Rawley, so he upped the danger.

I have no words for Vladimir Kozlov and pals hanging with Harvey Keitel.

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara enjoyed hanging with the wildlife of Canada.

John Silver cuddled with a dolphin.

We’ll close with Baron Corbin and his meat.

Have a succulent Sunday.