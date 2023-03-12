Tweets of the Week: MJF chopping Impractical Jokers, Big E Zamboni ride, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
First up is MJF chopping Impractical Jokers.
Tune in on march 9th @truTV and @TBSNetwork to watch me chop it up verbally and physically with all the disgusting Poors @truTVjokers pic.twitter.com/fdVOfKmgoV— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 7, 2023
Big E was a like a kid in a candy store for his first ride on a Zamboni.
BOOGS!
Finn Balor’s training technique made Sheamus wobbly.
Jon Silver got a taste of Wayne Brady at the wax museum.
Mickie James showed off her goofy side.
Zelina Vega visited the world of Naruto. I figure some of you will get a kick of it.
Beware of Brandi Rhodes.
I'd really like to punch someone in the face today.— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 7, 2023
Place your bets on if Ryback’s sweet-talk to Elon Musk will be effective.
Hey @elonmusk planning a trip to California and would love to discuss the structural system of your Falcon 9 rockets along with my Twitter account, thanks in advance #Hungry— RYBACK (@Ryback) March 3, 2023
We’ll close with John Morrison spitting a limerick.
I’d be afraid if I was @HarleyPlays! @TheRealMorrison is gonna eat his lunch!!! pic.twitter.com/jVj0QYcBIH— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 11, 2023
Johnny is preparing for his boxing debut against Epic Meal Time master Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash on April 15.
