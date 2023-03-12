 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: MJF chopping Impractical Jokers, Big E Zamboni ride, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

First up is MJF chopping Impractical Jokers.

Big E was a like a kid in a candy store for his first ride on a Zamboni.

BOOGS!

Finn Balor’s training technique made Sheamus wobbly.

Jon Silver got a taste of Wayne Brady at the wax museum.

Mickie James showed off her goofy side.

Zelina Vega visited the world of Naruto. I figure some of you will get a kick of it.

Beware of Brandi Rhodes.

Place your bets on if Ryback’s sweet-talk to Elon Musk will be effective.

We’ll close with John Morrison spitting a limerick.

Johnny is preparing for his boxing debut against Epic Meal Time master Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash on April 15.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats