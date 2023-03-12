Tweets of the Week: MJF chopping Impractical Jokers, Big E Zamboni ride, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

First up is MJF chopping Impractical Jokers.

⁩Tune in on march 9th ⁦@truTV⁩ and ⁦@TBSNetwork⁩ to watch me chop it up verbally and physically with all the disgusting Poors ⁦@truTVjokers⁩ pic.twitter.com/fdVOfKmgoV — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 7, 2023

Big E was a like a kid in a candy store for his first ride on a Zamboni.

BOOGS!

Finn Balor’s training technique made Sheamus wobbly.

Jon Silver got a taste of Wayne Brady at the wax museum.

Mickie James showed off her goofy side.

Zelina Vega visited the world of Naruto. I figure some of you will get a kick of it.

Beware of Brandi Rhodes.

I'd really like to punch someone in the face today. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) March 7, 2023

Place your bets on if Ryback’s sweet-talk to Elon Musk will be effective.

Hey @elonmusk planning a trip to California and would love to discuss the structural system of your Falcon 9 rockets along with my Twitter account, thanks in advance #Hungry — RYBACK (@Ryback) March 3, 2023

We’ll close with John Morrison spitting a limerick.

I’d be afraid if I was @HarleyPlays! @TheRealMorrison is gonna eat his lunch!!! pic.twitter.com/jVj0QYcBIH — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 11, 2023

Johnny is preparing for his boxing debut against Epic Meal Time master Harley Morenstein at Creator Clash on April 15.