Tweets of the Week: The Rock sensual tequila time, New Day at Wheel of Fortune, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

The Rock turned tequila time into a sensual activity. Stay to the end for the People’s Eyebrow. It hits different with Prince singing the soundtrack.

Big E participated in a Wheel of Fortune taping, and it appears that his New Day cohorts crashed the party.

Lana showed off her sword fighting skills.

Sheamus is fellas with man and beast alike.

Brian Cage is the flex king in this wildlife jungle.

This flex is the flex on everyone else. pic.twitter.com/UAUbWMRl1R — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) February 4, 2023

Humberto Carrillo knows the best way to shop for pants is without wearing pants.

Mojo Rawley is working on his sexy face.

Reminder to never trust Marty the Moth. Once a bad guy, always a bad guy.

Don't believe everything you see on the internet about me being the "bad" guy.....I'm worse pic.twitter.com/meMxzluwkR — Martin Casaus (@martincasaus) February 3, 2023

YAMATO was in deep preparation for wrestling with a trip to the salon.

We’ll close with the latest cinematic work from Rick Boogs.

BOOGS!