Tweets of the Week: The Rock sensual tequila time, New Day at Wheel of Fortune, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

The Rock turned tequila time into a sensual activity. Stay to the end for the People’s Eyebrow. It hits different with Prince singing the soundtrack.

Big E participated in a Wheel of Fortune taping, and it appears that his New Day cohorts crashed the party.

Lana showed off her sword fighting skills.

Sheamus is fellas with man and beast alike.

Brian Cage is the flex king in this wildlife jungle.

Humberto Carrillo knows the best way to shop for pants is without wearing pants.

Mojo Rawley is working on his sexy face.

Reminder to never trust Marty the Moth. Once a bad guy, always a bad guy.

YAMATO was in deep preparation for wrestling with a trip to the salon.

We’ll close with the latest cinematic work from Rick Boogs.

BOOGS!

