Tweets of the Week: Ric Flair strut, John Silver with E.T., more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

The Ric Flair strut never gets old.

John Silver phoned home with Evil Uno. Oh wait, that’s E.T.

Emma fed carrots to a wild animal, and hilarity ensued.

If only we had the blooper reel for this photo session from Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

I only fell in the sink twice… pic.twitter.com/jolezhCcZJ — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) February 24, 2023

Mojo Rawley is staying hyped on the Knockerball field.

What’s Knockerball? I’m glad you asked.

Angel Garza was caught slipping on daddy duty.

Finn Balor knows how to make an entrance, especially on Valentine’s Day.

Ain’t no party like a Death Dollz party. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka were in good spirits after retaining the Knockouts tag titles at No Surrender. All they needed was Rosemary’s permission to let loose.

EXCLUSIVE: The Death Dollz are STILL Knockouts Tag Team Champions! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/A6u4jsIvZX — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023

If their musical ditty sounds familiar, Taya credited it as a remix of the Rescue Rangers and the Sanderson Sisters.

Kip Sabian noticed a curious sign in Japan, and Konosuke Takeshita replied as only he can.

There is no Cinnabon in Harajuku so I don't need to be there. Please go out at Takeshita Exit. https://t.co/qb0Msy1FFW — Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) February 25, 2023

Jordynne Grace is ripped.

As is MLW world heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone.

Watch Hammerman’s posedown here.

BOOGS! We’ll close with the guru of grunt doing a public service announcement on maximum pump with minimal weight. “3 rounds and you’ll be cooked, succulent, and rotund.” If that doesn’t sell you, then nothing will.

A piece of advice. Don’t wear sleeves, or else you run the risk of Incredible Hulking your clothes.

May the pump be with you.