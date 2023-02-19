Tweets of the Week: Stokely Hathaway requests money from Mariah Carey, Steve Austin beer bath, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with a funny video of Stokely Hathaway requesting $25,000 from Mariah Carey.

The Steve Austin beer bath never gets old. Hell yeah!

Let’s see YOUR take on a @WWE ring entrance! Join @WWEonAE’s #EnterTheRing challenge by posting a video to TikTok or Instagram using the hashtag & you might be in for a surprise…don’t forget to tune-in to WWE Superstar Sunday on @AETV, returning February 19th at 8/7c.#WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/9L5RtwuyyG — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 12, 2023

Bastista added a new pooch to his crew for the family portrait.

This look from Killer Kross says it all.

BOOGS! Witness the triumph of self with Boogs doing an 800-pound deadlift.

Steak time with Baron Corbin.

Angel Garza mixed in workout time with family time.

Finn Balor was pranked by his wife adding clever remix sound effects.

Brian Cage shared a sweet tweet of his daughter’s wrestling aspirations watching a Nyla Rose match.

Tonight was a memorable night......the night my daughter was watching wrestling on the fridge, and looked back at me and asked, "can I do that when I grow up?" ☺️ — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) February 14, 2023

Honestly, I was hung up on the idea of watching TV on the refrigerator. Cage kindly posted a photo of his fridge. I didn’t know such wizardly existed in this technological age of marvel.

For everyone talking about that "watching wrestling on the fridge" line, Herr ya go pic.twitter.com/jUnIxfPIkr — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) February 15, 2023

Luchador masks make everyday life cooler, such as Dralistico with his sweet ride.

Alexander Hammerstone had a neat dropkick photo, but I think the greater compliment for him would be the impressive visual of his back muscles.

We’ll close with this photo of best friends Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia. The image causes laughter every time I see it.

I bet that friendship makes Daddy Magic’s nipples hard.