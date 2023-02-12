Tweets of the Week: Baron Corbin Super Bowl snack, Eddie Kingston singing karaoke, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Baron Corbin is back with delectable delights. His Super Bowl snack idea looks delicious.

Would you like some music with your snacks? Eddie Kingston has you covered. Cheeseburger posted video of the Mad King crooning karaoke on the Jericho cruise. Guess which song Kingston picked?

As requested by the internet, the highlight of the entire cruise. Eddie Kingston singing “Hello” at karaoke https://t.co/TfUOph2vj0 pic.twitter.com/2xjiL7iVES — ‍♂️ Detective Cheeseburger ‍♂️ (@CheeseburgerROH) February 6, 2023

This clip from The Rock makes me more interested in his Zoa beverages than any polished advertisements. The change in music adds an extra layer of enjoyment.

Sticking on the beverage train, Steve Austin knows how to put snow to good use. The video is a little slow, but the payoff is enjoyable.

Where is Miro? At the Korean BBQ. Click through the images to see him devouring the meal.

A little context for this next one. Beth Phoenix punished Dom Mysterio with the Glam Slam as he screamed for Mami.

Beth used Dom’s expression of terror as motivation in the gym, while talking trash to Rhea Ripley in her caption.

Renee Paquette is about that bulldog life.

Dante Martin and Konosuke Takeshita developed hand-eye coordination with a punching ball device. The translation of the Japanese tweet states, “A portable punching ball that develops dynamic vision and footwork by hitting a ball connected to a hair band with a rubber cord. Check out Dante’s masterful punches. And Konosuke Takeshita’s first challenge!? During the long show of AEW, everyone has different meals and break times. In order to concentrate, I also value time to relax.”

Sticking with the translation tip, I have no idea how accurate this is from Hikaru Shida’s tweet, but it sounds pretty funny. “Isn’t there a fierce man who will go with me to the horsehair crab radish hot pot that I was talking about...!?”

Lee Moriarty lost to Orange Cassidy in an AEW All-Atlantic Championship challenge on Rampage, but it wasn’t for lack of preparation. Moriarty went taiga style in training.

Last on the list this week is BOOGS!

Yaaaaaaaa!