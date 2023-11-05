Tweets of the Week: Barbiehausen, Liv Morgan murdered by Chucky, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Halloween was in the air, so naturally the mashup you’ve all be waiting for has come to life. Introducing Barbiehausen.

This Danhausen is a Barbie pic.twitter.com/2IlqIXR8nM — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) October 31, 2023

Liv Morgan’s dream came true being murdered by Chucky.

Imagine if Rey Mysterio was tall and had blonde hair.

This next one is not a Halloween costume. It’s just Dr. Wagner Jr. taking in the sights.

The ladies of AEW put their spin on Doja Cat.

Whether you're a devil, bad b***h, or a rebel...



Let's paint the town red like @DojaCat, tonight at 8/7c when #AEWDynamite is on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/DsT7rLtuhs — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 1, 2023

Ricochet has a new pal inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Stokely Hathaway has a few ideas for Tony Khan’s important announcement.

My top 5 announcement predictions:



1.) another announcement

2.) OJ Simpson at Full Gear (that’s crazy)

3.) Return of BET Uncut

4.) me vs. Taz at the Hammerstein Ballroom (I will no show for “reasons”)

5.) Zay Kassidy durag line on AEWShop — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) November 1, 2023

Love is also in the air. I’ll let you jump to your own conclusions about MJF’s love life with this reveal.

Defending the championship from people the likes of



Bryan Danielson

Ethan Page

Sammy Guevara

Jungle Boy

Darby Allin

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Adam Cole

Samoa Joe

Kenny omega

And soon Jay White



Can be mentally taxing.



Find things that keep you Sane.



Like cats and pirate… pic.twitter.com/M1Z48c29ic — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 3, 2023

MJF is in the arms of Alicia Atout. You may recall this classic interview between the two from five years ago.

Steph De Lander announced she’s in the loving arms of Mance Warner. SDL was smitten the first time she worked with Ole Mancer. Some wrestling relationships seem perfect on paper, and this is one.

BOOGS!

Bret “The Giftman” Hart is ready for Giftmania.

I spent years slamming people in the ring. Now, I want to give something back. Enter the Giftmania contest at https://t.co/Aoq1A1K17V for a chance to win an item from your Amazon gift list, delivered by me, Bret “The Giftman” Hart. pic.twitter.com/xhfK9mDmkm — Bret Hart (@BretHart) November 1, 2023

We’ll close with Julia Hart tormenting the mind of RJ City.

Be afraid.