Tweets of the Week: Barbiehausen, Liv Morgan murdered by Chucky, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Halloween was in the air, so naturally the mashup you’ve all be waiting for has come to life. Introducing Barbiehausen.

Liv Morgan’s dream came true being murdered by Chucky.

Imagine if Rey Mysterio was tall and had blonde hair.

This next one is not a Halloween costume. It’s just Dr. Wagner Jr. taking in the sights.

The ladies of AEW put their spin on Doja Cat.

Ricochet has a new pal inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Stokely Hathaway has a few ideas for Tony Khan’s important announcement.

Love is also in the air. I’ll let you jump to your own conclusions about MJF’s love life with this reveal.

MJF is in the arms of Alicia Atout. You may recall this classic interview between the two from five years ago.

Steph De Lander announced she’s in the loving arms of Mance Warner. SDL was smitten the first time she worked with Ole Mancer. Some wrestling relationships seem perfect on paper, and this is one.

BOOGS!

Bret “The Giftman” Hart is ready for Giftmania.

We’ll close with Julia Hart tormenting the mind of RJ City.

Be afraid.

