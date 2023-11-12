Tweets of the Week: Steve Austin singing, Zelina Vega kickboxing, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Open your ears for Steve Austin crooning country.

Zelina Vega hit the pads in the kickboxing ring. She has a mean body shot.

Ivy Nile had to teach Brutus Creed a lesson.

Rush is badass in wrestling. Take a look at his softer side as El Toro Blanco plays with his baby daughter.

Hikaru Shida’s cat has no respect for her personal space.

Excuse me..? pic.twitter.com/hdVUSkOxO0 — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) November 10, 2023

BOOGS! Addicted to dance.

Say hello to the Big Guy and his little feline.

Salina de le Renta has the right idea about ChatGPT.

People like me only need ChatGPT for one reason. pic.twitter.com/5gNwnIS2p1 — Natalia Class (@salinadelarenta) November 10, 2023

For those that passed on the days of AEW Dark, here’s a sample of why Excalibur and Taz made it fun to watch with their banter.

Matt Cardona knows how to protect his spot.

Sorry bro. I have to get you unbooked from @GCWrestling_. I have a favored nations contract. Nobody can be paid more than me and nobody can be in better shape than me. Best of luck in your future endeavors. https://t.co/ueuKH2Nhoh — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) November 11, 2023

Last on the list is a BTE bit from the Iron Savages.

Supple, succulent, and ripped.