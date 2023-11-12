 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Steve Austin singing, Zelina Vega kickboxing, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Open your ears for Steve Austin crooning country.

Zelina Vega hit the pads in the kickboxing ring. She has a mean body shot.

Ivy Nile had to teach Brutus Creed a lesson.

Rush is badass in wrestling. Take a look at his softer side as El Toro Blanco plays with his baby daughter.

Hikaru Shida’s cat has no respect for her personal space.

BOOGS! Addicted to dance.

Say hello to the Big Guy and his little feline.

Salina de le Renta has the right idea about ChatGPT.

For those that passed on the days of AEW Dark, here’s a sample of why Excalibur and Taz made it fun to watch with their banter.

Matt Cardona knows how to protect his spot.

Last on the list is a BTE bit from the Iron Savages.

Supple, succulent, and ripped.

