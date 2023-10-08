It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

The Rock used the internet for what it was made for. Watching cat videos! Plus, he’s wearing glasses.

Becky Lynch is rocking a fresh hairdo. Totally tubular.

When Adam Copeland (aka Edge in WWE) made a surprise appearance to debut in AEW at WrestleDream, he left a secret message for wife Beth Phoenix.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews went costume shopping for Halloween.

A moment of history immortalized by MJF.

The Slam that Shook Seattle.



I’ll never forget that night, Brother.



I fractured every single one of my vertebrae bodyslaming dirty Dutch.



Still won the match though, in front of 70,000 strong.



-MJF pic.twitter.com/4oXipNlqJ6 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 2, 2023

BOOGS! Sound on, and wait for the end.

Boogs’ feline would probably get along with Steph De Lander’s cat.

Matt Cardona knows how to party.

Renee Paquette has no time for pants.

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida shook the earth with the power of their handshake.

Stokely Hathaway is calling out Big Bill Morrissey on his dining choices.

The only person I know who goes to a fried chicken spot and only orders grilled chicken.



Big Bill supremacy! Congrats, bro. pic.twitter.com/WfBJfXPFt8 — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) October 7, 2023

Marty “The Moth” Martinez received tender loving care from his wife.

Just another evening with the Mrs pic.twitter.com/ekEZfFk9HL — Martin Casaus (@martincasaus) September 29, 2023

We’ll close with comic book artwork of Danhausen and Brody King. Last week was the Archie universe. This week is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Danhausen in a half shell.