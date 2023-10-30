Tweets of the Week: Batista doggy day camp, Zelina Vega chancla challenge, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Becky Lynch brought Seth Rollins into her TikTok world.

Batista wants to pack sack lunches when sending his doggies to day camp.

Zelina Vega continued the Chancla Challenge with great success.

It was a Michael “P.S.” Hayes convention in the WWE locker room.

Stokely Hathaway had a business proposition for Adam Copeland.

Imma have to fight this guy on a Zero Hour now, foh pic.twitter.com/VUzZbZMoZt — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) October 27, 2023

BOOGS! The horse specimen is preparing to rule the world.

Ricky Starks is out there trying to catch a squirrel.

As I sit and journal and drink coffee and act like I’m a statue while I’m trying to get this squirrel to come closer to me to snap a pic lmao — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) October 27, 2023

Beware of Asuka.

We’ll close with this creepy video from Gaagz The Gymp and Father James Mitchell in the National Wresting Alliance.

Max The Impaler is on the short list of scariest wrestlers going today.