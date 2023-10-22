 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Becky Lynch banging the keyboard, Taya Valkyrie the Hamburglar, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Becky Lynch is back banging computer keys as she writes her book.

Taya Valkyrie burgled burgers.

The Rock has a specific type of party on his hands. He claims it was a setup.

Zelina Vega is a master at the Chancla Challenge. William Tell has nothing on her.

Tenille Dashwood shows no fear of cliffs.

BOOGS! 745 pounds.

Double dose of Boogs for a dance break.

Steph De Lander is a master of her destiny. Only two numbers were acceptable in the PWI rankings, and she was pleased to learn that 69 hit the spot.

Alexander Hammerstone rode the mechanical bull.

Note to self: Don’t mess with Salina de la Renta.

We’ll close with Renee Paquette dusting off her boogie moves. This clip with Daddy Magic hypes Rampage, and Renee feels the groove at the start.

Snap, snap, woo!

