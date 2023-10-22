Tweets of the Week: Becky Lynch banging the keyboard, Taya Valkyrie the Hamburglar, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Becky Lynch is back banging computer keys as she writes her book.

Taya Valkyrie burgled burgers.

Some of ya’ll be thirsty AF, let me grab you a supersized coke real quick.



https://t.co/fPih2LceIG



by Justin Cotterell

set by April Dais pic.twitter.com/V8ZvVDkh4b — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) October 19, 2023

The Rock has a specific type of party on his hands. He claims it was a setup.

Zelina Vega is a master at the Chancla Challenge. William Tell has nothing on her.

Tenille Dashwood shows no fear of cliffs.

BOOGS! 745 pounds.

Double dose of Boogs for a dance break.

Steph De Lander is a master of her destiny. Only two numbers were acceptable in the PWI rankings, and she was pleased to learn that 69 hit the spot.

The reason why I am successful is because I always manifest my future. #69 @OfficialPWI pic.twitter.com/BWkx501OKz — $TEPH DE LANDER (@stephdelander) October 19, 2023

Alexander Hammerstone rode the mechanical bull.

A lot of questions about what I was doing this weekend… well… this pic.twitter.com/K9Za2rcDNz — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 17, 2023

Note to self: Don’t mess with Salina de la Renta.

We’ll close with Renee Paquette dusting off her boogie moves. This clip with Daddy Magic hypes Rampage, and Renee feels the groove at the start.

Friday Night #AEWRampage is TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama, and @TheDaddyMagic and @ReneePaquette are here to tell you ALL about it! pic.twitter.com/9Y0qZI5KGA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 20, 2023

Snap, snap, woo!