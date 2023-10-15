Tweets of the Week: Becky Lynch clanging and banging, Carmella’s pregnant workout, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Becky Lynch has an autobiography book set for release, and her typing skills are a sight to behold. She takes clanging and banging to a different level.

Carmella is staying busy in the gym through her pregnancy.

Otis got an early start to Halloween.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are still shopping for their costumes.

Scarlett Bordeaux may or may not be in a Halloween outfit. Bloody knives could just be an every day fashion accessory for her.

Taya Valkyrie also has a taste for blood.

Kris Statlander intruded on MJF’s flex session.

BOOGS!

Come for Renee Paquette’s apple crisp, and stay for the cat blooper.

The big mouth of Marty “The Moth” Martinez got him into trouble again.

F in the chat ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/idD6vu9per — Martin Casaus (@martincasaus) October 10, 2023

We’ll close with Asuka in laughter.

Are you ready for sushi?