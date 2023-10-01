Tweets of the Week: Danhausen in Archie comics, Chelsea Green a champion of life, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Danhausen and Brody King are special guests in upcoming comic book art. These are only cover editions, but the idea is still neat.

Chelsea Green showed off the day in the life of a champion.

The Rock swooped by a tour bus for a another spur of the moment meeting.

Carmella is reaching her limit with sanity in her third trimester.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD will make many of you feel old.

BOOGS! His latest artistic interpretation is titled, “Largest Lats in this Latitude.” The notation states, “Wings of Count Dracula & Waist of Little Mermaid.” No lies told.

Zelina Vega’s feline is charged up for Halloween.

Marty “The Moth” Martinez has been bamboozled once again by his wife.

May your coffee experience be as dynamic as Richard Holliday.

Presented without comment. Press play and be marveled by Dutch.

Last on the list is Renee Paquette and Daddy Magic hyping Rampage. The verbal content is past expiration, however, it’s still amusing to watch. Their outfits alone are fire. Also stick around in the video to see Renee kicking air.

