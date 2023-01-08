Tweets of the Week: Sheamus snow angels, Carmella vampire facial, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Sheamus challenged Bayley to a sled push contest. Loser had to strip down and do snow angels in the cold. This clip is the setup.

The pay-off was at the end the Celtic Warrior Workouts video. It’s worth watching the start to see Bayley’s reaction to Sheamus’ fart.

Have you ever heard of a vampire facial? Well, Carmella has a video to demonstrate the process. It is wild.

Finn Balor with a sunflower. It doesn’t get much more wholesome than that.

Sammy Guevara worked his love of Dragon Ball Z into a skit slapping Tay Melo’s ass.

BOOGS! Boogs? Catastrophe struck when Boogs placed a XXL t-shirt upon his meaty frame.

Dr. Beau Hightower gave Lana the business.

Watch the full chiropractor session here.

Tommy Dreamer felt the groove to dance with Gail Kim.

Speaking of dancing, Rosemary and Crazzy Steve tried to hide their goofy moves from Alisha Edwards and Tasha Steelz.

Joey Janela fed alligators while wearing some sweet boots. I hope this doesn’t give the Bad Boy any dangerous ideas for a wrestling match.

Flashback of the week goes to Kurt Angle in a test of strength with a circle of friends at a house show.

Taya Valkyrie posted a neat photo montage with her buddy Fenix from throughout the years together in lucha libre.

We’ll close with Dax Harwood reviewing special tequila that he received as a Christmas gift.

I’m not good at this technology stuff, so here we go. pic.twitter.com/UslXxKYB9h — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) December 24, 2022

He fancy at the Harwood house.