Tweets of the Week: Mercedes Moné in Godzilla mode, Big E in Australia, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Mercedes Moné is in Godzilla mode while in Japan. I want to see her stomp some buildings.

Big E had a blast in Australia alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Click through to see all the photos.

BOOGS! This video rocks as a workout montage. The grunting, the dog carrying, the jump rope whooshing, the Ricky Starks pose freeze framing, the muscle flexing, and the gasping for breath like a fish perfectly complement the rocking Pantera song.

Everyone wants to know where is Miro. The answer is eating hamburgers shirtless in front of a golden mirror.

I hope Braun Strowman begins a ‘Big Guy in a Little ...” series. First up is an airplane bathroom.

I first thought Braun’s hashtag said if it fits it shits. That would make sense being in the bathroom.

Otis found a cuddle replacement for Mandy Rose.

To be a fly on the wall of the AEW locker room.

If you don’t know about, “Suspicious Minds,” as sung by Elvis Presley, now you know. Personally, I’m more partial to the faster tempo version.

Konosuke Takeshita continues to be a wholesome babyface.

Max The Impaler’s tag partner Heidi Howitzer commented, “Max, bring him back to the Wasteland, I’ll make him little goggles.”

This tweet from Brian Pillman Jr. makes me feel like a parent in the Leave It to Beaver days listening to teenage slang and thinking he’s talking about drugs.

Presenting Tom Lawlor and the Team Filthy boys.

Check out this cool animated scene for LuchaGore Productions. As the name suggests, it is gory.

We’ll close with the Briscoes telling the story of Jay knocking out Mark’s teeth. Mark’s reactions are the best.

Dem Boys are one of a kind.

