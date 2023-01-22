 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Danhausen coffee, Chelsea Green action figure reaction, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Danhausen is always in need of human monies, so he is promoting his own brand of coffee.

Danhausen Coffeehausen is available from Rootless Coffee. “This coffee has notes of evil and nice.”

Chelsea Green’s reaction to her new action figure was less enthusiastic than Matt Cardona anticipated. The finish of the video is pretty darn funny.

Jake Hager has an appropriate song for this hat.

Konosuke Takeshita may need the help of Don Callis more than ever after this shopping error.

Kushida visited AEW for a TNT title fight with Darby Allin, but it doesn’t look like he was too fond of the welcoming committee.

BOOGS!

Anyone who has watched the Death Dollz in Impact knows this video is accurate.

Brian Pillman Jr. is dabbling in the art of seduction.

Jack Evans is passing on his knowledge of trickery as fatherly wisdom.

We’ll close with a dose of cuteness for a montage of Bowie, the Pomeranian of Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison.

Bow wow wow, yippie yo, yippie yay.

