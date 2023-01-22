Tweets of the Week: Danhausen coffee, Chelsea Green action figure reaction, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Danhausen is always in need of human monies, so he is promoting his own brand of coffee.

Danhausen Coffeehausen is available from Rootless Coffee. “This coffee has notes of evil and nice.”

Chelsea Green’s reaction to her new action figure was less enthusiastic than Matt Cardona anticipated. The finish of the video is pretty darn funny.

Jake Hager has an appropriate song for this hat.

I like this Hat pic.twitter.com/AqAnttWHRY — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) January 19, 2023

Konosuke Takeshita may need the help of Don Callis more than ever after this shopping error.

I ordered a toaster from Amazon to bake Cinnabons at home as well. But what I received was a cutting board. I am a stupid. I bought a toaster accessory. I thought this was too cheap. There is a new bamboo smell in the kitchen. pic.twitter.com/3GTRFK2YTU — Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) January 17, 2023

Kushida visited AEW for a TNT title fight with Darby Allin, but it doesn’t look like he was too fond of the welcoming committee.

BOOGS!

Anyone who has watched the Death Dollz in Impact knows this video is accurate.

Brian Pillman Jr. is dabbling in the art of seduction.

New album coming soon… pic.twitter.com/kgv08kPa2T — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) January 19, 2023

Jack Evans is passing on his knowledge of trickery as fatherly wisdom.

The Cobra Kai stream is being delayed. The daughter got caught hiding homework! I need to show her the proper way to do it so momma doesn't find out next time... — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) January 18, 2023

We’ll close with a dose of cuteness for a montage of Bowie, the Pomeranian of Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison.

Happy Birthday to our problem child, our Dennis the Menace, our Bart Simpson, Bowie!!!! Happy third birthday bud, my little Bows who keeps me on my toes. We love you!!! @Bows_Malone @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/ELAChESrb6 — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) January 19, 2023

Bow wow wow, yippie yo, yippie yay.