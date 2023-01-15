It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with a little NFL hooliganism. If you haven’t heard, Tony Khan’s father owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, and TK is employed as a Senior President of Football and Analytics. Being that the Khan family owns AEW as well, that means the Jaguars have become a supported team by wrestlers. That’s where this video comes into play. The Jaguars had a playoff game against the San Diego Chargers. Fans of the Chargers were feeling frisky and intimidating Jags fans. Darby Allin came to rescue to kick ass in a comical manner.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson must have played that video at halftime to inspire the team for their miraculous comeback victory, 31-30.

If there is one thing professional wrestlers do when they visit Japan, it is picking up a Ribera Steakhouse jacket. Naomi, Bayley, and Mercedes Moné (aka Sasha Banks) did just that.

Speaking of steak, Baron Corbin brings the meats once again.

I never expected Ice T to be featured in Tweets of the Week, and yet here we are. What a wonderful world. Ice T perfected the face swap contraption on a clip of Edge.

I bet you MFs didn’t know about my Side Hustle pic.twitter.com/3OSGgMI5uG — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 14, 2023

Giddy up, cowboy Cardona.

Enjoy a cat eating Doritos. It is no ordinary feline. It’s 2pawz from the household of Natalya Neidhart and Tyson Kidd.

MLW world heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone gets the best compliments.

At the airport and a man with a very thick Scottish accent just looks at me and says “Jesus Christ you’re a big pup.”



And that was the highlight of my weekend — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) January 9, 2023

If you are not familiar with Hammerman’s physique, then take a peak at Muscle Mountain.

I thought this was an awesome picture… until…. pic.twitter.com/hap2iEbt3A — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) January 15, 2023

“Speedball” Mike Bailey is bringing interesting factoids. It doesn’t matter if this is true or not. It’s still wild to think about.

If all the birds on earth were 20% bigger, humankind would be gone within 6 months — Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) January 11, 2023

Speedball’s Impact rival, Kenny King, chimed in with an appropriate response, “This is why I want to beat him up all the time.”

Even though I don’t know anything about cigars, Taz’s collection looks pretty cool. To be honest, I thought the caption, “Da Stash,” was going to be a reveal of a new mustache.

La Facción Ingobernable had a little fun at the criticism that Perro Peligroso can’t say his own name properly.

We’ll close with a sit-up tip from Seth Rollins. Not even Sheamus heard of this trick.

Now, we just need Seth and Sheamus in a duet of, “Butterfly,” by Crazy Town. Come my lady, come come my lady, you’re my butterfly, sugar baby.