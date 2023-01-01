Tweets of the Week: The Rock vs. squeaky dog, Braun Strowman Lambeau Leap, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with a relatable situation from The Rock for all dog owners. How many squeaks of a squeaky toy does it take to go insane? The Rock may soon find out.

I like the contrast of Turbo as the hardest squeaker in the room compared to Hobbs sleeping like a rock.

Braun Strowman made Green Bay Packers fans proud with the Lambeau Leap.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair continued their Italian vacation by visiting Michelangelo’s David.

The placement of the title belt on Brian Cage’s Christmas card makes it look erotic.

Hope everyone had a good Xmas

Baron Corbin showcased a variety of delectable delights he consumed in 2022.

Rhea Ripley pranked Damian Priest with tricky strongwoman tricks.

Crime levels are zero when Boogs is patrolling on neighborhood watch. All potential burglars flee at the sight of his massive lat spread.

John Morrison needs to make an action film inspired by this art.

Jake Hager likes this hat.

I like this Hat

And now you can too. This hat is available in the AEW Shop merch store.

Daddy Magic cut a great promo on Dark, and I wanted to share for this new year. Take a guess at what makes his nipples hard.

.@TheDaddyMagic heard that @BAndersonAEW will be all alone in the ring tonight…

See them in action later tonight on #AEWDark!



.@TheDaddyMagic heard that @BAndersonAEW will be all alone in the ring tonight…

See them in action later tonight on #AEWDark!

Daddy Magic truly is soft to the touch, always in style, the bread that can’t be toasted.

The Busted Open crew sang perhaps the worst rendition of Happy Birthday in existence. Mark Henry’s, “Cha cha cha,” was the saving grace.

Our Master's are in a festive mood as @davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 @TheMarkHenry @THETOMMYDREAMER celebrate the birthday of @steveaustinBSR!!!



Our Master's are in a festive mood as @davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 @TheMarkHenry @THETOMMYDREAMER celebrate the birthday of @steveaustinBSR!!!

Hear some great SCSA stories RIGHT NOW on this week's Master's Class!

Chavo Guerrero posted video of a breakdancing cat, and it is amazing. I’m pretty sure that’s not Chavo in the clip, but it doesn’t matter.

Enjoy the new year as much as Mance Warner and Blue Meanie do when bashing light beers.

Happy New Year!