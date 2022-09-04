 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Jon Moxley baby run, Andrade & Charlotte Flair freshly squeezed, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Jon Moxley is taking his preparations for the AEW World Championship bout against CM Punk at All Out to the streets for a baby run. Based on the overlaid audio, we are to assume that Renee Paquette does not approve of Mox’s methods.

Charlotte Flair is a handful for Andrade.

Braun Strowman gave the people a show from high above.

John Morrison channeled his outer Orange Cassidy to walk the dogs.

Darby Allin is sporting a new tattoo of a spine on his spine.

Pentagon Jr. also has new ink. This tattoo honors the Lucha Bros.

Taz provided valuable advice about eating Brussels sprouts. I’d like to imagine he’s ratting out Hook.

Taryn Terrell chowed on the perfect sized slice of pizza.

Jack Evans found new friends.

We’ll close with a triple set of a match made in heaven. BOOGS! FREAKBEAST! Rick Boogs grunted with Nick Comoroto.

Push-up pals.

YaaaaAAAA!!!

That’s proof that the Forbidden Door has no boundaries.

