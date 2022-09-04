It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Jon Moxley is taking his preparations for the AEW World Championship bout against CM Punk at All Out to the streets for a baby run. Based on the overlaid audio, we are to assume that Renee Paquette does not approve of Mox’s methods.

Charlotte Flair is a handful for Andrade.

Braun Strowman gave the people a show from high above.

John Morrison channeled his outer Orange Cassidy to walk the dogs.

Have you seen the new @rootsoffight @the_ironsheik gear?! EPIC! available now at https://t.co/AwNQpCbqHV ‼️ I’m rocking the T-Shirt in this pic the sweat suit is epic too, I’d post a pic of it if @thetayavalkyrie didn’t sneak it into her bag & leave w/ it to make towns pic.twitter.com/j53zavsTmh — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) August 27, 2022

Darby Allin is sporting a new tattoo of a spine on his spine.

Pentagon Jr. also has new ink. This tattoo honors the Lucha Bros.

My new lucha bros tattoo!! pic.twitter.com/E1NvKZLOOJ — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) September 2, 2022

Taz provided valuable advice about eating Brussels sprouts. I’d like to imagine he’s ratting out Hook.

If for some reason you happen to eat a whole bowl of brussels sprouts, I mean like a lot of brussels sprouts (not that I would know, I’m just saying..). So please make sure no one is in the same room with you for at least 5 to 7 hours. pic.twitter.com/Z3ACJHLUr6 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 2, 2022

Taryn Terrell chowed on the perfect sized slice of pizza.

Jack Evans found new friends.

What Anime is the girl next to me from? pic.twitter.com/xGcEFGIBGa — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) August 28, 2022

We’ll close with a triple set of a match made in heaven. BOOGS! FREAKBEAST! Rick Boogs grunted with Nick Comoroto.

Push-up pals.

YaaaaAAAA!!!

That’s proof that the Forbidden Door has no boundaries.