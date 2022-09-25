CMLL Roundup: Night of Champions card revealed, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL held fan voting to determine challengers for their Night of Champions show, and the results are in. Six title bouts are on the docket for September 30.

Mistico will defend the NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship against Rugido, who won 42.98% of the vote over Soberano Jr. and Guerrero Maya Jr.

Titan will defend the CMLL World Welterweight Championship against Suicida, who won 54.63% of the vote over Rey Cometa and Negro Casas.

Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja will defend the CMLL World Tag Team Championship against Dulce Gardenia & Espiritu Negro, who won 44.10% of the vote over Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero and Volador Jr. & Magia Blanca. This was the closest race of the bunch.

Lluvia & Jarochita will defend the Mexican National Women’s Tag Team Championship against Dark Silueta & Amapola, who won 42.64% of the vote over Marcela & Princesa Sugehit and Reyna Isis & Metalica.

Sagrado, Gemelo Diablo I, & Gemelo Diablo II will defend the CMLL World Trios Championship against Hechicero, Euforia, & Mephisto, who won 55.52% of the vote over Fugaz, Esfinge, & Star Black and Akuma, Espanto Jr. & Dark Magic.

Mercurio will defend the CMLL World Mini-Estrella Championship against Pierrothito, who won 46.64% of the vote over Ultimo Dragoncito and Minos.

CMLL’s Night of Champions will be available for live streaming through Ticketmaster.

Can’t have a CMLL roundup without lucha libre highlights. The Friday show (Sep. 23) did not have any contests of consequence. Dragon Rojo Jr., unmasked Stuka Jr., & Mistico defeated Titan, Soberano Jr., & Euforia in the main event. Mistico submitted Euforia via whirling armbar in the third fall. Enjoy the rope-bouncing, luchador-swinging, high-flying highlights.

We’ll close with sad news to report. Starman died at the age of 47. The luchador joined CMLL in 1996. Starman won the masks of Tortuguillo Karateka IV, Fiero, Dr. Muerte, and Hijo del Signo. Check out Luchablog (here) for more details on Starman’s career.

El CMLL se une a la pena que embarga a la familia luchística por el sensible fallecimiento de Starman, luchador que tuvo una destacada trayectoria como parte de esta organización.



