Tweets of the Week: Cassie Lee’s family hike, Danhausen muscle powder, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Let’s check in on Cassie Lee’s pregnancy progress.

Great news for all you aspiring musclemen. Danhausen is bringing a product to shelves soon to get as swole as him.

Deonna Purrazzo was joined by Chelsea Green, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Madison Rayne, and other pals for her bachelorette party.

Steve Austin had a problem of his dogs drinking all his beer, so a solution was created. Beer can dog toys.

Sheamus was caught with his pants down.

Claudio Castagnoli already had a giant swing. All that was missing was a giant racket.

Crowd surfing is a just another normal day for Darby Allin.

Surfin in Jersey pic.twitter.com/I5uRdRAxxx — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) September 21, 2022

Lacey Evans flexed muscle riding a dirt bike.

Steve Maclin’s dog is a lunatic for the water hose. He managed to capture a few perfect still shots.

Compare Andrade and Charlotte Flair side by side in the ring.

We’ll close with a classic photo of lucha libre history.

It’s National Lucha Libre Day in Mexico. What’s your favorite iconic lucha libre image or go-to gif? The Lourdes Grobet family portrait of Tinieblas, @tinieblasjrfull & Alushe will always be a classic to us for outside of the ring photography. pic.twitter.com/9nAiXyK1fB — Masked Republic (@maskedrepublic) September 21, 2022

I wish reality television was a thing back then. Who wouldn’t be curious to see how the Tinieblas family passes their days.