Cageside Seats: The Podcast wonders what the future will hold

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella & Marcus are excited to see Saraya FKA Paige, not excited to talk about Saudi Arabia and curious as to what the future might hold.

Hate when we have to give Tony Khan credit. :(

Listen below or on Soundcloud, YouTube, iTunes or Spotify:

Want to be a part of the show? Send in your questions, comments, and audio recordings to CagesideSocials@gmail.com, and you may be featured on our next episode? We love hearing from you!

However, you don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation. Pop into the comments and share your thoughts about the return of Paige (that Saraya name is gonna take a while to get used to!), Roman versus Logan Paul, the inevitable return of Goldberg, how much you’ll miss Stella or any of the other numerous topics we discussed (or missed). Just remember, keep it friendly!

And don’t forget to stay on cagesideseats.com for all your wrestling news!