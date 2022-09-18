It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Ronda Rousey channeled her inner Rocky Balboa to chase a chicken. She’s ready to catch greased lightning.

Ric Flair and Mike Tyson are dudes having a jolly time.

BOOGS! This is one of his wackier training montages. And it is pure gold.

Bacon wrapped pickles? Renee Paquette is bringing culinary treats for football season.

Asuka also tried her hand in the kitchen, but it didn’t go so smooth.

Let’s check in with Matt Riddle.

Xavier Woods is the latest to do some Barnyard Flexin’ with R-Truth.

Shayna Baszler has a snazzy apparatus to take her pooch for a jog.

Andrade shared some candid moments from his wedding with Charlotte Flair. Popping champagne, eating cake, and ass grabbing were on the menu.

We’ll close with Danhausen trying to convince Batman for some monies.

Danhausen has the makings of Batman’s next great nemesis. Or they could do the Batusi together and call it a day.