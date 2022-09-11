 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Sheamus drinking beer from an Air Jordan, Corbin’s succulent steaks, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Sheamus is a man of class and prestige. No ordinary shoe will do when he drinks beer from it. No, no, no. An Air Jordan is the sign for a man of distinction.

I’d like to think this post from Liv Morgan is a response to Sheamus’ shoey.

Baron Corbin brought succulent meats, but Big Dog Xander stole the scene.

BOOGS! BOOGS? BOOGS!

Braun Strowman wants to know, “How you doin’?”

Kofi Kingston does not approve of Miz’s dancing to R-Truth’s song, “Barnyard Flexin’.”

Presenting a short film from John Morrison/Elite/Superstar/Caballero/etc. The man has hands of stone for luchadores.

Darby Allin lost to Sammy Guevara on Rampage, but he found success on the tricycle flip circuit.

A man’s got to know his limitations, especially on the dance floor. MLW world champion Alexander Hammerstone learned that the hard way.

Josef Samael was there as an eyewitness to Hammerman’s confidence.

The last few social media gems will focus around the CM Punk scorched earth press conference following All Out. Astrid recreated the scene with Lego art.

MLW Contra kingpin Josef Samael chimed in with a humorous take.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade were in Costa Rica recently. I’d like to imagine the expression in Andrade’s eyes was upon learning he wasn’t included in the AEW World Championship tournament for the vacated title belt.

That All Out weekend wasn’t all bad. Emi Sakura caught some good vibes backstage for a musical food montage.

In the words on Tony Khan, “Let’s go!”

