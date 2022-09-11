Tweets of the Week: Sheamus drinking beer from an Air Jordan, Corbin’s succulent steaks, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Sheamus is a man of class and prestige. No ordinary shoe will do when he drinks beer from it. No, no, no. An Air Jordan is the sign for a man of distinction.

I’d like to think this post from Liv Morgan is a response to Sheamus’ shoey.

Baron Corbin brought succulent meats, but Big Dog Xander stole the scene.

BOOGS! BOOGS? BOOGS!

Braun Strowman wants to know, “How you doin’?”

Kofi Kingston does not approve of Miz’s dancing to R-Truth’s song, “Barnyard Flexin’.”

Presenting a short film from John Morrison/Elite/Superstar/Caballero/etc. The man has hands of stone for luchadores.

Darby Allin lost to Sammy Guevara on Rampage, but he found success on the tricycle flip circuit.

Was screwed outta the tournament last night but landed my first ever big wheel backflip! pic.twitter.com/u1flerP7ZY — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) September 10, 2022

A man’s got to know his limitations, especially on the dance floor. MLW world champion Alexander Hammerstone learned that the hard way.

I was drunk last night at a wedding. Dance floor formed a circle around people taking turns in the middle



I turned to my gf and ask “can I do the worm?”



she said go for it.



And I plopped to the ground with all the confidence in the world and just started doing weird pushups. — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) September 4, 2022

Josef Samael was there as an eyewitness to Hammerman’s confidence.

I really thought it was just a god given skill that I had in the toolbox for some reason — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) September 4, 2022

The last few social media gems will focus around the CM Punk scorched earth press conference following All Out. Astrid recreated the scene with Lego art.

MLW Contra kingpin Josef Samael chimed in with a humorous take.

What offended me most about the @CMPunk media scrum was that he licked his fingers while eating heavenly treats pre-shower. Cleanliness is next to Godliness, and God is love, but love is blind, so God must be Stevie Wonder, and if Punk doesn’t respect Stevie Wonder I’m offended. — ᴀʟᴍɪɢʜᴛʏ ꜱʜᴇɪᴋ™ (@JosefSamael) September 7, 2022

Charlotte Flair and Andrade were in Costa Rica recently. I’d like to imagine the expression in Andrade’s eyes was upon learning he wasn’t included in the AEW World Championship tournament for the vacated title belt.

That All Out weekend wasn’t all bad. Emi Sakura caught some good vibes backstage for a musical food montage.

In the words on Tony Khan, “Let’s go!”