Tweets of the Week: Darby Allin waterfall jump, Mandy Rose donuts, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with Darby Allin taking a plunge off a waterfall. Seeing that rainbow makes me wonder if he was searching for leprechaun treasure.

Mmm, donuts. Mandy Rose is there too.

This is a really cool photo of Roman Reigns standing tall at SummerSlam. There is so much going on to observe, particularly Brock Lesnar screaming in agony.

For over 700 days, you’ve sat at MY table and enjoyed MY body of work. It’s not over, I’m not finished, but if you’ve waited until this point to do so… #AcknowledgeME pic.twitter.com/HIIwLdGvFc — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 2, 2022

What a wild before and after of Jonathan Gresham and Jordynne Grace showing all their hard work over the years.

BOOGS! The muscular marvel is at it again with raging screams. He better come back as the master of the bear hug.

Boogs’ busy life is never dull.

John Morrison created the next super fad in exercise. Introducing Pomeranian Training.

Thunder Rosa tells no lies.

Danhausen took a bite out of CM Punk, and he tasted delicious.

Matt Cardona is not a fan of Killer Kross, and for good reason.

.@realKILLERkross is a REAL piece of shit.



This guy has a beautiful full head of hair and SHAVED IT FOR YEARS! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) August 6, 2022

Steve Austin crooned a country tune.

Vampiro had a blast jamming on stage.

We’ll close with a funky flashback from Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling. This theme song jams.

I hope this style of music makes its way back into the wrestling landscape. What’s your favorite TV intro track from over the years of professional wrestling?