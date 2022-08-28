Tweets of the Week: Darby Allin car jump over his house, Jon Moxley with the lads, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with stuntman Darby Allin. He drove a truck flying over his house for a 96-foot jump.

Sketchiest stunt I’ve ever done! ❤️



96 foot jump over my house in a jeep into trailers. pic.twitter.com/l4Wzh71Rge — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) August 26, 2022

Apparently Allin wanted Sting to ride shotgun, according to Tony Khan.

And he tried to talk @Sting into riding shotgun for this. Seriously.#AEWRampage https://t.co/BTqJL0LTI1 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 26, 2022

Blackpool Combat Club lads being lads once again fresh off Jon Moxley unifying the AEW World Championship.

William Regal was feeling frisky during Rampage.

The Rock knew what was coming and yet he couldn’t say no to being smooshed in the face with peanut butter by his daughter.

BOOGS! Many have wondered what his neighbors think when hearing all his grunt screams day in and day out. If Boogs’ canine is any indication, they must be used to it.

John Morrison wanted to show the world the benefits of rings and bands for a workout. His dog had other ideas.

How sweet of Hikaru Shida’s cat to bring her a flower.

RUTA brought me flowers this morning ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cKERugpy7p — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) August 22, 2022

So, where did Ruta get that? Time to investigate the scene of the crime.

Let’s check in on Brian Cage. Nice hair.

MLW world champion Alexander Hammerstone posted a Street Fighter comparison to his match against Giant Silva. That tweet was from 2020.

Throwback Thursday to when I fought Giant Silva and japan and it was basically real life street fighter pic.twitter.com/49okEao6R3 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 22, 2020

Brian Pillman Jr. enjoyed Hammerstone’s tweet so much that he commented on it two years later. It turns out that Pillman had the same reaction upon initially seeing it back in 2020.

You had the same reaction like 2 years ago. Lol pic.twitter.com/rX4QJkwMdC — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) August 22, 2022

We’ll close with a new song from R-Truth called, “Barnyard Flexin.”

Are you feeling the groove?