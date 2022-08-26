Cageside Seats: The Podcast! loves love and hates drama!

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast!, Stella & Marcus valiantly try to break down all the backstage drama at AEW and speculate on reasons why CM Punk lost so dramatically. Over at WWE, Triple H has been a busy bee. All the titles are getting unified, Johnny Gargano is back in WWE and Indi got her man back! Plus, an informative if insane ramble about the history of women in fandom and why wrestling bros should thank us.

