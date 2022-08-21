Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green bloody vows, Renaissance Man BOOGS, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green renewed their vows at a GCW show. As you can see, it did not end well.

You can blame, or thank, Nick Gage for ruining that macho moment when he crashed the festivities.

BOOGS! Rick Boogs is a true Renaissance man. Not only does he rock on guitar with power lyrics.

Boogs can also shift into interpretive dance.

On the music tip, jam to the beatbox stylings of the mini luchador Alushe.

Se lució Alushe



¿Qué les pareció el beat box que hizo en la Arena Naucalpan? pic.twitter.com/9wkuvive8V — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) August 14, 2022

Over to the culinary arts, Baron Corbin cooked up delicious tacos.

Carmella is lives up to her moniker of The Most Beautiful Woman at all times.

The pairing of PAC with the Lucha Bros seemed like an odd pairing at the time, but they appear to get along well backstage. Here’s PAC and Pentagon sharing a moment getting ready to destroy whoever stands in their way.

We are familia triangulo de la muerte ! @BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/LUiAkpEsxQ — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) August 18, 2022

Brian Pillman Jr. had a tag match against the Gunn Club on Dynamite. Prior to the bout, he described an amazing scene take place.

I was at Dillards when an elderly woman stopped me, “you must work out a lot” she said. I said yes ma’am I am training for a big match against the Gunn Club!

“You mean the ASS boys? I hate those guys! Please kick their asses for me”!!!

Then everyone in the store started clapping! — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) August 16, 2022

Unfortunately for Pillman, the Varsity Blonds were squashed by the Ass Boys.

Feeling really bad about letting down all those old ladies at Dillards right about now… — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) August 18, 2022

John Silver is a rule-breaker. I bet all his mattresses have no tags.

We’ll close with Finn Balor sharing a few amusing photos in honor of his third anniversary with Vero Rodriguez.

Can you decipher the meaning of Balor’s long emoji chain?