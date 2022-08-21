 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green bloody vows, Renaissance Man BOOGS, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green renewed their vows at a GCW show. As you can see, it did not end well.

You can blame, or thank, Nick Gage for ruining that macho moment when he crashed the festivities.

BOOGS! Rick Boogs is a true Renaissance man. Not only does he rock on guitar with power lyrics.

Boogs can also shift into interpretive dance.

On the music tip, jam to the beatbox stylings of the mini luchador Alushe.

Over to the culinary arts, Baron Corbin cooked up delicious tacos.

Carmella is lives up to her moniker of The Most Beautiful Woman at all times.

The pairing of PAC with the Lucha Bros seemed like an odd pairing at the time, but they appear to get along well backstage. Here’s PAC and Pentagon sharing a moment getting ready to destroy whoever stands in their way.

Brian Pillman Jr. had a tag match against the Gunn Club on Dynamite. Prior to the bout, he described an amazing scene take place.

Unfortunately for Pillman, the Varsity Blonds were squashed by the Ass Boys.

John Silver is a rule-breaker. I bet all his mattresses have no tags.

We’ll close with Finn Balor sharing a few amusing photos in honor of his third anniversary with Vero Rodriguez.

Can you decipher the meaning of Balor’s long emoji chain?

