It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with a wedding dance from Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti. Take a guess which song they chose.

Judas! Chris Jericho would be proud.

Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) knows how to croon a tune with his pit bull pooch.

Miro is giving the people what they want with that camera angle. Just look at the striations on his hamstrings.

Speaking of striations, BOOGS!

Rocky Romero is wild.

This was an oddly silly clip from Taya Valkyrie when viewed without context. For context, read the quote tweet below the video.

I’ll never not be amused by masked luchadores in fashion clothes. Pentagon looks like he is partaking in a news interview with ultimatums about world domination.

El objetivo está claro!! the goal is clear!! #zeromiedo pic.twitter.com/3dMzY11yob — PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) August 9, 2022

KiLynn King tried to boop Kris Statlander, but something was lost in translation with the alien.

I’ve been saving this pic for a special day..



I guess Stat’s bday will suffice..





Happy bday to you, you motivate & inspire me all the time, hope your day is filled w/ good moments & here’s hoping we get to wrestle each other more in the near future..



@Speedy_Photo pic.twitter.com/g4zm2mVXZf — KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) August 7, 2022

We’ll close with Miz missing buckets on the ESPN basketball court.

Miz stopped by for an interview on NBA Today to discuss basketball topics, Dwight Howard’s WWE tryout, and his catchphrase. Awesome!