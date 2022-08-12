Cageside Seats: The Podcast! wants to know which returns you’re most excited about

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast!, Stella & Marcus are talking the shocking returns we’ve been getting — or are rumored to be on the way: Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. Karrion Kross & Scarlett. CM Punk. Sasha Banks & Naomi. Kenny Omega. Half of Hit Row. Bray Wyatt.

Which ones have they liked best? Which are they the most worried about? Who can’t they wait to see show up next? Give us your answer to those questions below, too.

