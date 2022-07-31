Tweets of the Week: John Morrison breaking bricks, Renee Paquette fashion dilemma, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Start the day with the type of energy John Morrison uses to break bricks.

Renee Paquette was in a pickle figuring out what to wear for a PGA golf event. The real reason to watch is her humorous prancing.

BOOGS! The man is taking recycling to the next level by recycling a recycling bin as an exercise apparatus for a maximum pump.

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley bust a dance move in the sauna.

Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) used a sword to shotgun a canned beverage. Crom would be proud.

Speaking of swords, beware of Lana.

Claudio Castagnoli spent time with an old pal from The Bar. The picture is nice, but I can’t get over the idea that Claudio travels around with the ROH World Championship for a visit with Sheamus.

Hikaru Shida enjoys ring pops. It seemed like there would be something more. Nope. Just Shida with her candy, and it is oddly mesmerizing.

Brian Cage can’t resist the Terminator clap.

When I hear the clap, dem titties react pic.twitter.com/y7RPqrgiAy — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) July 18, 2022

Killer Kross is a coffee fiend.

Flashback of the week is Marty Martinez on the receiving end of nipple twisting from La Parka.

When in doubt give them the old titty twister.....at least that's what LA Parka thought while we were in mexico

RIP mi amigo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yzh8dpvAqa — Martin Casaus (@martincasaus) July 28, 2022

We’ll close with a mind-blowing discovery from Shayna Baszler.

Brownie edges! I’m not going to lie. I’d be just as excited to stumble upon a bowl of brownie edges.