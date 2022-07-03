Tweets of the Week: Alexa Bliss rapping, Shinsuke Nakamura at Mount Rushmore, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Start the day with Alexa Bliss rapping Eminem lyrics. She lost herself with help from tequila.

Lexi, what happens when you’ve had some tequila?? … apparently this - with a little freestyle at the end I clearly can’t be trusted. @Eminem #LoseYourself @RyanCabrera pic.twitter.com/jkABu28wla — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 26, 2022

Shinsuke Nakamura visited Mount Rushmore along with Ricochet, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford.

BOOGS! The man knows how to vogue.

This is how Renee Paquette kills time in a hotel room.

Many people would have the same expression as this pooch when hugging Jade Cargill.

Stokely Hathaway seemingly received the stamp of approval from Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Thank you. RT @tanahashi1_100: Stokely is very tall. Future heavyweight. — BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) June 28, 2022

Darby Allin blew up a toilet. Literally.

Raven’s mind is one of a kind.

Santa Claus gets kicked out of his North Pole estate for hookers & blow, swims to Tampa Bay & shows up on Fl. Championship Elf Tossing... not unlike the Purple Haze leaving hookers & blow in Singapore, swimming to Tampa Bay & showing up on Fl. Championship Wrestling.. pic.twitter.com/952McyO4p8 — Raven (@theraveneffect) June 19, 2022

AEW is in line to make a blockbuster trade.

Heard you’re looking for a ring @KDTrey5? pic.twitter.com/B93Xpj3pcj — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 1, 2022

Flashback of the week comes courtesy of Mance Warner with a wild Andre the Giant beer sipping photo.

Dragon Lee got ready for his match by busting a Michael Jackson dance move.

Antes de subir al ring pic.twitter.com/7WHG8kAHhi — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) June 29, 2022

Taya Valkyrie commemorated her fourth championship with a badass bloody photo. She now holds the AAA Reina de Reina Championship, MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship, Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, and the newly acquired XPW Women’s Championship.

✨The last seven months have been the hardest I’ve ever worked, the most passionate I’ve ever been and the most fulfilling in my career. Keep going, even when you think it’s all over. The universe always has a plan, even if you can’t see it. @IMPACTWRESTLING @MLW pic.twitter.com/nEUogxnSZ8 — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) June 27, 2022

Viva La Wera Loca!