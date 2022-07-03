 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: Alexa Bliss rapping, Shinsuke Nakamura at Mount Rushmore, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Start the day with Alexa Bliss rapping Eminem lyrics. She lost herself with help from tequila.

Shinsuke Nakamura visited Mount Rushmore along with Ricochet, Bianca Belair, and Montez Ford.

BOOGS! The man knows how to vogue.

This is how Renee Paquette kills time in a hotel room.

Many people would have the same expression as this pooch when hugging Jade Cargill.

Stokely Hathaway seemingly received the stamp of approval from Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Darby Allin blew up a toilet. Literally.

Raven’s mind is one of a kind.

AEW is in line to make a blockbuster trade.

Flashback of the week comes courtesy of Mance Warner with a wild Andre the Giant beer sipping photo.

Dragon Lee got ready for his match by busting a Michael Jackson dance move.

Taya Valkyrie commemorated her fourth championship with a badass bloody photo. She now holds the AAA Reina de Reina Championship, MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship, Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship, and the newly acquired XPW Women’s Championship.

Viva La Wera Loca!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...