Tweets of the Week: The Rock & Kevin Hart tortilla slap fight, pretty Randy Orton, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with a good old-fashioned tortilla slap fight between The Rock and Kevin Hart. You want context? It doesn’t matter! Just watch and laugh.

Kim Orton was playing around with filters when Randy Orton popped in looking very pretty.

Place your bets on if you think Renee Paquette found buffalo wing soda to be a refreshing beverage.

Finn Balor was lounging in the pool... I don’t want to ruin the surprise.

BOOGS!

If Boogs didn’t provide enough striations for your daily dose, check out John Morrison’s shredded back.

Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) enjoyed playtime with his pit bull pooch.

Flashback of the week comes courtesy of 90s WWE. Apparently, there was a story from the National Enquirer in 1997 stating that Jennifer Aniston was a big fan of hunky Rey Mysterio Jr. That’s one tale I never heard before. Alas, it appears to be made up in an effort for WCW to produce publicity for Rey.

Story on Jennifer Aniston and Rey Mysterio from the National Enquirer, 1997 pic.twitter.com/IkWQA9VU7S — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) July 21, 2022

Stokely Hathaway is making moves in the dipping sauce market.

Hathaway said about Baddie Sauce, “We love our fans so much and we wanted to give our fans an all natural dipping sauce. Wings, pizza, cupcakes. Smother it all with this jawn. You’re tough, right? Then you’ll be aight.” Be careful if you send Hathaway money for the product. No refunds.

Kurt Angle’s wife has a message for his fans.

Mojo Rawley was hyped to get pie-faced by the Gronkowski brothers.

Last on the list is AEW at Comic-Con. CM Punk, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy, and Ricky Starks posed with the Iron Throne.

AEW House of the Dragon #HOTDSDCC pic.twitter.com/cOA0821fxN — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 24, 2022

Who would you pick to win the Game of Thrones if those were the heads of the families? Which house would you join?