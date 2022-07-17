Tweets of the Week: BOOGS’ artistic muscle session, Baron Corbin’s titillating meat, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

BOOGS! The heat from his workout forced the skies to open with rain to cool down the atmosphere.

Boogs is the gift that keeps giving by vibing to a sonata.

Allow Baron Corbin’s meat to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures.

Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) accompanied his pooch for a run, except he chose a different form of transportation than his own feet.

From one dog to another, Davey Boy Smith Jr. added flash to his jog. I particular enjoy the sound effects to add speed.

It’s always good to keep the training interesting ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dwbGrwnaLV — Harry Smith (@DBSmithjr) July 16, 2022

Stephanie McMahon demonstrated a unique method of exercise during recovery from her injured ankle a few weeks back.

Mark Henry used his sexual chocolate knowledge to teach Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page a thing or two for photo shoots. The clip comes courtesy of Page’s vlog.

John Silver penned insightful lyrics to the Jurassic Park theme song.

Anna Jay’s outfit feels like an optical illusion.

We’ll close with a highlight reel of Darby Allin tricks inside and outside of the ring.

DARBY ALLIN / DEATHWISH SKATEBOARDS pic.twitter.com/Ogv2fvso5n — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 13, 2022

It’s amazing how many wild moments Allin created in AEW in such a short time.