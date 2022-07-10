Tweets of the Week: Charlotte Flair & Andrade motorboating, Brian Pillman Jr. ate a wheel of cheese, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll kick off with Andrade and Charlotte Flair in the motorboat life. They look like they are fleeing the scene from a successful heist.

Last week, Ethan Page proved he was a man of his word by wearing Daisy Dukes as promised for surpassing 100,000 followers on Twitter. This week, Brian Pillman Jr. achieved the same metric. His promise was to eat an entire wheel of cheese. Pillman posted video of the feat. If you want to skip ahead, go to 2:45 for the big reveal.

Eating an entire wheel of cheese live on stream https://t.co/v8V6zYhvAA — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) July 7, 2022

Spoiler alert for the Pillman video: He cheesed out with a Babybel mini wheel.

BOOGS! The muscle man celebrated his independence with a pumped workout. He also added an interpretive dance.

Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) did a similar dance to celebrate his walk-in shower.

Otis celebrated National Bikini Day in style.

R-Truth is the truth.

Asuka implemented comical sound effects to her scene.

Once a fighter, always a fighter. El Fantasma, father of Santos Escobar, showed off his boxing skills.

Seek: INSPIRATION. that will ignite everything else. Trust me. This is my FATHER. And I LOVE HIM. ☠️ pic.twitter.com/A5Mxlg2YMB — SANTOS ESCOBAR (@EscobarWWE) July 5, 2022

We’ll close with Baron Corbin bringing the meats with a cameo from Big Dog Xander.

WWE needs to give Corbin his own food show on the Network. Xander definitely needs to be the co-host. Wouldn’t you watch?