Tweets of the Week: Charlotte Flair & Andrade honeymoon, Sheamus kissing booth, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Fresh off marriage, Charlotte Flair and Andrade visited Costa Rica for their honeymoon. Click through for a glimpse of the good times.

Get in line for a 2x1 kissing deal from Sheamus and Tulip.

Miro and Lana put their movie skills to the test with a dining room fight.

Julius Creed’s jumping workout is insane. That alone is worthy enough for a run as new NXT tag champ.

Catch me putting in work with my black force ones. Left leg, right leg, or two plates I still get up. The best hips in the WWE. pic.twitter.com/trV1dA2hmE — Jacob A. Kasper (@JuliusCreedWWE) May 31, 2022

This AEW tanning session is more my speed.

Add wide-eyed CM Punk to your GIF arsenal.

Caption this pic.twitter.com/gFXrImFfSO — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 2, 2022

Anyone out there care to admit that you’ve done the same as Mickie James?

I lost my phone for an hour. It was in the fridge. — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 29, 2022

Braun Strowman woke up to find a furry visitor.

Matt Cross’ world wrestling travels have taken him to Colombia.

Back on my bullsh*t pic.twitter.com/YrfKXygmqc — matt cross /// (@MDoggMattCross) May 23, 2022

We’ll close with a creepy vignette from Killer Kross.

One big lie after another.



And we all play along.https://t.co/nRemXZZ7cm pic.twitter.com/M9NXO6AM1W — Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) June 4, 2022

Jam on it.