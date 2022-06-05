 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tweets of the Week: Charlotte Flair & Andrade honeymoon, Sheamus kissing booth, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Fresh off marriage, Charlotte Flair and Andrade visited Costa Rica for their honeymoon. Click through for a glimpse of the good times.

Get in line for a 2x1 kissing deal from Sheamus and Tulip.

Miro and Lana put their movie skills to the test with a dining room fight.

Julius Creed’s jumping workout is insane. That alone is worthy enough for a run as new NXT tag champ.

This AEW tanning session is more my speed.

Add wide-eyed CM Punk to your GIF arsenal.

Anyone out there care to admit that you’ve done the same as Mickie James?

Braun Strowman woke up to find a furry visitor.

Matt Cross’ world wrestling travels have taken him to Colombia.

We’ll close with a creepy vignette from Killer Kross.

Jam on it.

